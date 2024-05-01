Yercaud Bus Accident: FIR Filed Against Missing Bus Driver

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, May 2 (IANS) A case has been filed against the driver of the tourist bus that toppled in Yercaud in Tamil Nadu's Salem district, leaving five dead and 64 injured, police said on Wednesday.

Police said that the bus, going from Yercaud to Salem on Tuesday, had a suspected break failure at a hairpin bend and toppled over at a subsequent hairpin bend and they accused the driver of overspeeding.

According to the FIR, the bus was moving at 50 kmph while the allowed speed limit at the hairpin bends was 30 kmph.

Bus driver Janardhanan, 35, has been absconding since the accident and the police are on the lookout for him.

After the accident, Yercaud police and fire services rushed to the spot for rescue operations. Ambulances and all other available vehicles were used to take the injured people to the Salem government hospital.

Police identified three of the deceased as S. Karthi, 37, from Suramangalam in Salem, Munneswaran, 11, from Namakkal, and Hariram, 57, from Perumal Kovil Street in Salem. The two other deceased men are yet to be identified.