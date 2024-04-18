Swiss Drank Less Wine In 2023 But More Of It Was Local

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) People in Switzerland drank slightly less wine in 2023 than in the previous year. However, Swiss-made wines increased their market share.

Português pt Suíços beberam menos vinho em 2023 Read more: Suíços beberam menos vinho em 2023

This content was published on April 18, 2024 - 13:43 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Overall, wine consumption fell by 1.3 million litres to 235.9 million litres, the Federal Office for Agriculture announced on Thursday – a decrease of 0.5%.



However, there were differences between types of wine: according to the figures, an uptick in white wine consumption was not able to compensate for a drop in the popularity of red. That said, red wine still accounted for just under 64% of total consumption, with at least 150 million litres drunk.



+ Read more: Swiss wine fights to boost market share

Swiss wine's market share in 2023 increased by 1.6 percentage points on the previous year to 38.6%, with 91 million litres of national wine drunk, an increase of 3.8% on 2022. In contrast, consumption of foreign wines fell by 3.1% to 144.9 million litres.



Adapted from German by DeepL/kp,dos



This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look

here ,

and if you have feedback on this news story please write to

... .

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .