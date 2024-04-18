               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Positive Decision In DFL Licensing Proceeding


4/18/2024 2:18:04 PM

Positive decision in DFL licensing proceeding
The Deutsche Fußball Liga GmbH (DFL) informed our company of its positive decision that Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA complies with all requirements in order to obtain a licence for the season 2024/2025 for participating in the“Bundesliga”.

The license has been granted without conditions and/or orders.

Dortmund, April 18th, 2024

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH


Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
