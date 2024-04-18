|
Positive decision in DFL licensing proceeding
The Deutsche Fußball Liga GmbH (DFL) informed our company of its positive decision that Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA complies with all requirements in order to obtain a licence for the season 2024/2025 for participating in the“Bundesliga”.
The license has been granted without conditions and/or orders.
Dortmund, April 18th, 2024
