EU States Decide To Tighten Sanctions On Iran

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): In the wake of Tehran's unprecedented assault on Israel, the European Union (UN) has decided to expand curbs on Iranian producers of drones and missiles, the BBC reported on Thursday.

The EU's decision on additional sanctions came at a summit in Brussels; days after Iran fired more than 300 missiles and drones towards Israel.

With tensions mounting in the Middle East, Iran has justified the attack as retaliation for what calls an Israeli strike on its consulate in Damascus on April 1.

After the meeting, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz underlined the need for all sides to exercise maximum restraint and asked Tel Aviv not respond with a massive attack of its own.

While denouncing the Iranian attack, EU leaders reiterated their commitment to Israel's security. The bloc asked all sides to prevent more tensions, including in Lebanon.

Reuters quoted summit chairman Charles Michel as saying:“We feel it's very important to do everything to isolate Iran.”

The fresh sanctions would target the Iranian companies involved in the production of drones and missiles, Michel added.

Germany, France and a number of EU members are mulling over expanding a scheme to check Iran's drone supplies to Russia to include the provision of missiles and cover deliveries to Tehran-backed groups in the Middle East.

PAN Monitor/mud

Visits: 24