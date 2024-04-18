Beagle to Golden Retriever-7 Best Therapy Dog Breeds In India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Numerous factors must be considered when selecting a therapy dog breed in India, including temperament, size, and climate suitability. Seven varieties are recognised for their therapeutic attributes and adaptability to Indian conditions.

Seven varieties recognised for their therapeutic attributes and adaptability to Indian conditions are as follows.

Golden Retrievers have a calm temperament and are highly sociable. They are affectionate, patient, and good with people of all ages, making them ideal therapy companions.

Known for their friendly and gentle nature, Labs make excellent therapy dogs. They are adaptable to various environments and are widely used in therapy programs worldwide.

Boxers are lively, loyal, and loving dogs. Proper training helps them focus their enthusiasm into constructive treatment encounters, giving delight to others.

Beagles are known for their friendly and outgoing nature. They are affectionate, curious, and enjoy being around people, which makes them well-suited for therapy work.

Poodles come in various sizes and are highly intelligent and trainable. They have a calm demeanor and, due to their hypoallergenic coat, are often used as therapy dogs.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniels excel as therapy dogs. They form strong bonds with their owners and are known for their ability to provide comfort and companionship.

Cocker Spaniels are loving and kind. They like socialising and can build close ties with treatment patients.