Cash-For-School Jobs Case: CFSL Finally Submits Sujay Bhadra’S Voice Sample Test Report To ED

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, April 18 (IANS) The report of the voice sample test of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a prime accused in the multi-crore cash-for-school jobs case in West Bengal, finally reached the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Thursday evening.

Sources said the report came from the office of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi. However, the contents of the report are not known yet.

The ED officials had previously secured some audio clips from Bhadra's cellphone, wherein he was allegedly heard asking someone to clear all the data from his two mobile phones. To match Bhadra's voice with the audio clips, the central agency got his voice sampling test conducted at an ESI Hospital in Kolkata in January this year.

The findings were then sent to the CSFL in Delhi for preparing a final report. However, questions were raised in the political circles of the state over the delay in the submission of the report.

Now it is to be seen whether Bhadra's voice samples matched with the voice clippings found on his phone.