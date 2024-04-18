Jilted Lover Stabs Corporator's Daughter To Death In Karnataka College Campus

(MENAFN- IANS) Hubballi (Karnataka), April 18 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a jilted lover stabbed a student to death in a college in Karnataka's Hubballi on Thursday, police said.

The deceased student was identified as Neha, daughter of the Hubballi-Dharwad City Corporation corporator Niranjan Hiremath, of the Congress.

The accused, identified as Faizal Kondikoppa, a resident of Savadatti in the Belagavi district and a BCA student in the same college, has been arrested, police said.

According to police, Neha, a student at BVB College, was, for long, being pestered by the accused despite her outrightly rejecting his advances.

On Thursday, Kondikoppa came to the college, approached Nehah, and again proposed to her. When she again refused, he took out a knife and started stabbing her multiple times.

She sustained nine stab wounds all over the body, including two in the neck.

Though she was rushed to the hospital, Neha had succumbed to severe bleeding.

Congress MLA Prasad Abbayya has visited the spot. "The accused has been arrested. Niranjan Hiremath is our party corporator. I knew the victim, she was a good girl and addressed me as 'uncle'. This should not have happened in Hubballi," he said.