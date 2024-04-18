Ukraine Intel Chief: Putin And His Regime Became Victims Of Their Own Propaganda

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, believes that the war will continue as long as the Putin regime remains in power in the Russian Federation.

He said this in an interview with The Washington Post, Ukrinform reports, citing the press servic of the Ukrainian military intelligence agency.

"They overheated their society [...] saying that they're the most mighty and all-powerful in the world, and he [Putin] started believing that himself. But it turned out their military is not as powerful as they thought," he said.

Putin made a "strategic mistake" in launching the war, Budanov said.

"But Russians recover fast, and that's a fact that you should keep in mind. They have proved that dozens of times. We should not underestimate this characteristic," he said.

He added that the Russian-Ukrainian war would be ongoing while the Putin regime remains in power.

"Under the next regime, it might change or not, but there will be a window of opportunity," Budanov said.