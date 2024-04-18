(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Transform Your Kitchen With Lg's Next-Gen Instaview Oven Designed For The Modern Home







LG Electronics' 76-liter InstaView oven with Steam and Sous-Vide is helping revolutionize the cooking experience for customers across the region

DUBAI, April 18, 2024 – A global leader in home appliances and technology, LG Electronics (LG) continues to deliver on its vision of innovation with the next-generation 76-liter LG InstaView Oven with Steam & Sous-Vide, designed to transform kitchens and elevate culinary experiences for the modern home.

The stylish LG oven features groundbreaking technology, including InstaView, which allows users to see what's cooking inside simply by knocking twice on the glass, eliminating the need to open the door and letting heat escape. This innovative feature enhances cooking convenience and efficiency, ensuring consistent results with every meal.

Another standout feature of the built-in appliance, ensuring customers can effortlessly keep the oven looking like new, is its EasyCleanTM function. The advanced LG technology makes maintenance a breeze, with no chemicals or fumes required for cleaning the inside.

The large capacity oven is also equipped with LG ThinQTM compatibility, meaning would-be gourmet chefs can control and monitor the cooking process from their smartphones. From preheating the oven to setting timers, and even diagnosing and resolving issues based on usage patterns, LG ThinQTM offers unparalleled convenience and control.

Boasting numerous cooking methods and modes, the harmoniously integrated oven includes LG ProBake Convection®, which provides precise and even heating on every rack, while the heating element at the back of the oven guarantees perfect roasting and baking results. The Air Sous-Vide feature, on the other hand, utilizes low oven heat and airflow for maximum juiciness, offering consistent and flavorful results without the need for circulating water.

In addition to its other versatile cooking capabilities, the LG InstaView oven includes Air Fry mode for crispy, guilt-free cooking, and Pizza mode designed specifically for either homemade or frozen pizzas, delivering a crispier crust and delicious toppings every time. And the LG InstaView oven is not only functional but also energy-efficient, boasting an A+ energy grade and LG's Smart Diagnosis for enhanced performance and reliability.

A game-changer in the world of cooking appliances, the 76-liter InstaView Oven with Steam & Sous-Vide – its advanced features, intuitive controls, and stylish design – is ready to revolutionize how customers in the region cook and enjoy meals at home.