Turkiye Reduces Unemployment With Export-Oriented Growth Policy

Turkiye continues to reduce unemployment with its investment,production, employment and export-oriented growth policy. Theunemployment rate decreased by 0.3 points in February compared tothe previous month, reaching 8.7 percent. Thus, while theunemployment rate fell to its lowest level in the last 4 months, itremained in single digits for 10 consecutive months. According toTurkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) data, in the same period, thenumber of unemployed people decreased by 109 thousand to 3 million78 thousand people. There was a 1.3 point decrease in theunemployment rate compared to the same month last year. Theunemployment rate was estimated at 7.3 percent for men and 11.3percent for women.

Unemployment is also decreasing among the young population,including the 15-24 age group. The unemployment rate among youngpeople was 15.6 percent in February, with a decrease of 0.8 pointscompared to the previous month. The unemployment rate in the 15-24age group was calculated to be 13.4 percent for men and 19.6percent for women.

The number of people employed in Turkiye increased by 147,000people on a monthly basis in February, reaching 32.4 millionpeople. The employment rate also increased by 0.2 points, reaching49.3 percent. Another 38 thousand people were added to theseasonally adjusted workforce and the number climbed to 35.5million. The labour force participation rate remained at the samelevel, at 54 percent.

Evaluating the workforce statistics, Vice President CevdetYılmaz said, "While our employment exceeded 32.4 million inFebruary, our employment rate, which reached 49.3 percent,continues to remain at the highest levels in our history."

C. Yılmaz emphasised that the February 2024 unemployment dataperformed well compared to the Medium Term Program (MTP)expectations, with a rate of 8.7 percent. Stating that theunemployment rate for women decreased to the lowest level in 10years with 11.3 percent, Yılmaz said: "In addition to the policiesthat maintain economic stability in the coming period, we willcontinue to pursue employment-friendly policies that will mobilisethe workforce potential, especially young people and women, and wewill continue to implement our program with determination. We willcontinue to implement it."

Minister of Labour and Social Security Vedat Işıkhan also drewattention to the increase in employment. Işıkhan said, "Ouremployment number increased by 147,000 people compared to theprevious month in February 2024, reaching its historical peak of32.4 million people. We will continue our growth focused oninvestment, production, employment, and exports with determinedsteps."

Turkiye is among the countries with the lowest unemployment ratein the European Union, with 8.7 percent. Spain is at the top of theunemployment list with 11.5 percent. Greece comes in second with 11percent. The unemployment rate was 8 percent in Sweden, 7.7 percentin Finland, 7.5 percent in Italy and 7.4 percent in France inFebruary.