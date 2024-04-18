Kairat Sarybay: Azerbaijan's Chairmanship To Strengthen Contacts Among CICA-Participating States

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijan has unique experience in the issue of post-conflictreconstruction, Azernews reports, citing CICASecretary General Ambassador Kairat Sarybay as he told abriefing.

Sarybay also noted that post-conflict rehabilitation is takingplace in solidarity with the international community.

According to Sarybay, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister JeyhunBayramov confirmed that the CICA transformation process willcontinue.

“We are talking about improving the institutional basis of theCICA, including the adoption of the charter. Until today, thefunction of the charter was performed by the Almaty Act, but thereis an urgent need to change the charter,” he noted.

“The CICA unites even those countries that do not havediplomatic relations with each other. I really hope that theupcoming period of Azerbaijan's chairmanship will contribute to thedevelopment of the process of contacts among the CICA participatingcountries,” Sarybay said.

He also noted that Azerbaijan's chairmanship will begin afterthe meeting of the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan andAzerbaijan.

“The transfer of chairmanship from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan willtake place during the meeting of our two ministers in Baku,” heemphasised.

He also touched on Climate Change issue in the world.

"The international community must collectively solve theproblems of climate change, and the Conference on Interaction andConfidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) countries, which havegreat experience in combating it, can become active participants inthe process," Sarybay added.

The Secretary General noted that an integrated approach and thejoint efforts of world leaders are needed to combat theconsequences of climate change.

Speaking about this problem at the regional level in thecountries of the Caspian Sea basin, the Secretary Generalemphasised that the countries are committed to cooperation in thismatter.

"All five Caspian littoral states are members of the CICA andactively participate in joint events and exchange experience witheach other," he said.

K. Sarybay said that logistics hubs have experience in planningin a way that will not harm the environment.

Recall that yesterday, on April 17, Ilham Aliyev, President ofthe Republic of Azerbaijan, received Kairat Sarybay, SecretaryGeneral of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence BuildingMeasures in Asia. During the conversation, they noted the greatpotential of this organisation in contributing to strengtheningpeace and security and the confidence-building process in Asia.

The meeting saw discussions on holding various events for thisorganisation within the framework of COP29, consideration of thegreen transportation concept, and other sectoral cooperationissues.

It is worth noting that Azerbaijan confirmed its commitment toreduce the emission of greenhouse gases by 35 percent by 2030 andincrease this target by 40 percent by 2050. Fulfilling thecommitments under the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015 and activelyworking in this regard are priority issues for the government ofAzerbaijan.

Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, will host the 2024 UN ClimateChange Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) for the first time in the regionfrom November 11–22, 2024. The decision was made at the plenarysession of COP28 on December 11.