Israeli Occupation Forces Arrest 40 Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 18 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation forces launched late Wednesday and early Thursday an arrest campaign that targeted 40 Palestinians, including two girls, children and a freed prisoner, from various parts of the occupied West Bank.

A report by the Palestinian Prisoner's Club said in apress release that the occupation forces' arrests focused in Nablus and spread to Bethlehem, Ramallah, Jericho and Jerusalem.

The occupied West Bank and occupied Jerusalem witness daily raids and incursions into villages and towns by the Israeli occupation forces, amid confrontations, arrests, and the firing of live and rubber bullets and tear gas.

The report added that Palestinians who were arrested by the Israeli military have endured inhumane conditions.

The Israeli occupation military forces have been blindfolding detainees, investigating them under unbearable circumstances, including beating people and driving them to undisclosed locations.

The pace of arrests and raids in the West Bank has escalated to 8.310 palestinian detainees in conjunction with the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, resulting in tens of thousands of martyrs and wounded, most of whom are children and women.(end)

