Senate President, British Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Challenges

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 18 (Petra) - President of the Senate Faisal Fayez held discussions on Thursday with British Ambassador Philip Hall, focusing on various aspects of Jordanian-British relations and the prevailing regional dynamics.Emphasizing the strategic significance of ties between the two nations, Fayez underscored the imperative of further enhancing cooperation, particularly in economic and investment domains, for mutual benefit.Highlighting Jordan's ongoing comprehensive reform endeavors as a reflection of the visionary leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, Fayez outlined the multifaceted reform agenda aimed at bolstering popular participation, empowering women and youth, addressing economic challenges, and fostering an investment-friendly environment conducive to growth.Fayez reaffirmed Jordan's strategic partnership with the United Kingdom and urged for increased economic assistance and British investment to bolster the kingdom's resilience in the face of regional challenges.Addressing the ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, Fayez reiterated His Majesty King Abdullah II's unwavering efforts to halt the violence and facilitate humanitarian aid to Gaza.Expressing solidarity with Palestinian aspirations for a just and comprehensive solution, Fayez called upon the UK and the international community to support His Majesty's endeavors in ending the region's conflicts and advancing the two-state solution, with Jerusalem as the capital of an independent Palestinian state.He added that Jordan rejects any solutions to the Palestinian issue at the expense of its national principles, refuses to be a battlefield for any party, and will strongly confront any attempts to penetrate its national sovereignty.In response, Ambassador Hall reiterated the strategic importance of Jordan-UK partnership in fostering regional peace and stability. He commended the existing bilateral relations and affirmed the UK's commitment to further bolstering ties and extending economic support to Jordan.Hall also lauded His Majesty King Abdullah II's pivotal role in promoting security and stability in the region, underscoring the UK's continued cooperation and collaboration with Jordan in pursuit of shared objectives.