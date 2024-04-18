Conservation Initiative Plants 150 Trees In Dibeen Forest Reserve

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 18 (Petra) - The Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature, in collaboration with City Mall, initiated a tree planting initiative on Thursday, planting 150 Aleppo pine trees in the Dibeen Forest Reserve.According to a press release by the association, the campaign aims to raise awareness about the significance of conserving vegetation and safeguarding the environment.Aligned with the association's vision for nature and vegetation preservation, and in partnership with City Mall as part of their social responsibility endeavors, focusing on advancing sustainable development and environmental protection. Several employees joined in the tree planting activities and various associated tasks.The initiative seeks to promote understanding of the importance of environmental and nature preservation, highlighting the critical role forests and wooded areas play in reducing carbon emissions, achieving environmental sustainability, and safeguarding the natural habitats of organisms.The statement underscores the necessity of national institutions' support for such initiatives and encourages broader community engagement in environmental protection, afforestation, and maintaining green spaces.