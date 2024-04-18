Jordan Braces For Dusty Weather Surge, JMD Warns

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 18 (Petra) - The impact and severity of the dusty weather currently prevailing in Jordan are anticipated to escalate throughout the upcoming hours, subsiding by nightfall, said Abdel Moneim Qarala, Acting Director of the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).In an interview with the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Qarala underscored the potential hazards posed by reduced horizontal visibility in numerous areas due to the prevailing dust, which originated from Egypt and Palestine.He emphasized the importance for individuals with respiratory ailments to adopt necessary precautions, including the usage of protective masks.As outlined in the latest meteorological bulletin, warm and dusty conditions are forecasted across various regions, leading to a significant reduction in horizontal visibility. Additionally, westerly winds are expected to prevail, ranging from moderate to occasionally brisk.