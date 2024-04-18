Codilar Unveals Innovative Magento - AEM Integration For Ooka UAE

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ooka Heating Devices LLC, a leading eCommerce brand specializing in hookah retail, has recently undergone a significant transformation to enhance its online presence. This revamp has been made possible with the help of Adobe Experience Manager (AEM), a powerful tool that has injected new life and vibrancy into Ooka's website.



Over time, Ooka has been keeping up with technological advancements to provide the best possible experience for its customers. However, the integration of AEM has taken their online store to the next level, offering hookah enthusiasts an even more enjoyable and engaging shopping experience.



But what exactly is AEM? It's a versatile tool that enables businesses like Ooka to create personalized experiences for customers across various devices and platforms. Beyond just managing content, AEM also handles digital assets like images and videos, ensuring a visually appealing website.



Ooka's decision to adopt AEM stemmed from their desire to strengthen their online presence and improve customer satisfaction. Teaming up with Codilar, experts in digital experiences and Adobe solutions, Ooka embarked on this journey of transformation.



With Codilar's assistance, Ooka seamlessly integrated AEM with their existing Adobe Commerce platform, giving their website a fresh and modern look. They started by migrating key pages like the Home and Categories pages to AEM, with plans to transition the entire site eventually.



Here are some of the notable enhancements made possible by AEM:



Implementation of the Parallax effect, adding a dynamic and stylish element to the website, enhancing user engagement and exploration.

Utilization of Headless AEM architecture, separating the backend operations handled by Magento from the frontend design managed by AEM, resulting in greater flexibility and ease of updates.

Creation of a multilingual website using AEM's Multi Site Manager, allowing Ooka to cater to a wider audience by offering content in multiple languages.

In addition to AEM, Codilar also leveraged other Adobe solutions to further enhance Ooka's website, resulting in recognition and nomination for an award at a prestigious event in 2024.



If you're considering implementing AEM for your own website, Codilar and their team of experts stand ready to assist you in creating a standout online presence that delights your customers.















