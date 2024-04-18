DSMG Wraps Up 2024 Eidiya Campaign With AED 200,000 Cash Prize Bonanza For 22 Winners

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai-UAE, 18 April 2024: Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of its highly anticipated Eidiya campaign for 2024, crowning 22 lucky winners with an impressive AED 200,000 in cash prizes.

Over the span of three weeks, shoppers indulged in irresistible discounts and exclusive deals offered by 18 prominent malls participating in the promotion. The enthusiastic response from customers not only resulted in heightened excitement but also contributed significantly to the growth of businesses, with the extended holiday period attracting a surge in foot traffic to the malls.

Speaking of the campaign, Baiju Kurieash, Managing Director at BUZ Management and Marketing LLC, the organizing entity behind the Dubai Malls Group promotion, said: 'We are thrilled to announce the distribution of AED 200,000 in cash prizes among 22 lucky winners as part of our Eidiya campaign. We're also glad to see the tremendous responses our participating malls have received during this time. The success of this campaign is a testimony to our unwavering commitment to bring real value to our customers and we eagerly anticipate continuing this journey of value creation in the future.

Year after year, DSMG orchestrates a series of captivating campaigns, with the Eidiya campaign standing out as a perennial favourite. Each initiative is thoughtfully crafted to deliver innovative and rewarding experiences for shoppers amidst Dubai's dynamic retail scene. Through strategic collaborations with premier malls and brands, DSMG remains steadfast in its commitment to pioneering initiatives that enhance the shopping journey while fostering a sense of community and engagement.