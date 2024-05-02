'CBI Not Under Control Of Union Of India': Modi Govt Tells Supreme Court

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Modi government on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was not under its control. The Centre responded to a lawsuit filed by the West Bengal government on the agency going ahead with its probe in several cases without the prerequisite nod from the state Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress Party (TMC), which governs West Bengal, filed an original suit in the apex court against the Centre under Article 131 of the Constitution, alleging that the CBI has been filing FIRs and proceeding with its investigation, despite the state having withdrawn the general consent to the federal agency to probe cases within its territorial jurisdiction 131 deals with the Supreme Court's original jurisdiction in a dispute between the Centre and states Nadda calls Mamata Banerjee government 'terrorist sympathiser'Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta said, \"The Union of India has not registered any case. CBI has registered it,\" and added, \"CBI is not under the control of the Union of India\".On November 16, 2018, the West Bengal government withdrew the \"general consent\" accorded to the CBI to conduct a probe or carry out raids in the state case: SC adjourns Bengal plea on CBI probe till JulyThe Supreme Court adjourned the hearing on the West Bengal government's plea challenging the Calcutta High Court order directing a CBI investigation into allegations of land grabbing and sexual assault in Sandeshkhali, till July: CBI files first FIR to probe land grab, sexual harassmentWest Bengal government moved the Supreme Court to challenge the Calcutta High Court's April 10 order for a CBI investigation into allegations of land grabbing and sexual assault in Sandeshkhali on April 25, following the Calcutta High Court order, the CBI registered an FIR against five people and unknown others in connection with the ongoing probe into cases concerning land grabs and sexual harassment against women in Sandeshkhali.

