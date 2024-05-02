Omar Abdullah Says BJP Trying To Divide People On Religious Lines

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, May 2 (IANS) Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Thursday accused the BJP of trying to divide the people on religious lines thereby violating the model code of conduct.

Speaking to the media after filing his nomination papers for the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, Omar Abdullah said,“It is the habit of the BJP to try and divide people in the name of religion. They are trying to create division between the 14 per cent (Muslim) population of the country and the majority community. Model code of conduct is enforced on us and we are asked not to violate it while this directive is not enforced on the BJP,” he alleged.

Speaking about his message to Baramulla constituency voters, he said,“I have responsibilities towards this constituency and also towards Srinagar and Anantnag constituency. With Allah's blessings, I will fulfil all these to the best of my capacity."

"People of Kupwara (One voting district of the Baramulla constituency) know my way of working. The other day when I came to meet the people affected by floods in Kupwara district, my opponent, about whom a lot of noise is being created, was forced to come out in the night suit after hearing that I had reached Kupwara”, he said.

He was trying to allude to his rival, Sajad Gani Lone of the People's Conference (PC), who is considered to be Omar Abdullah's arch-rival in the constituency.