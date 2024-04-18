India Opens Agricultural Markets To U.S. Farmers In 12 Categories

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 18 (KNN) India has opened up its markets to American farmers across 12 agricultural categories granting U.S. agricultural exporters over USD 21 billion in new market access opportunities in the rapidly growing Indian market, according to the U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

The expanded access covers a range of U.S. farm products like chickpeas, lentils, almonds, walnuts, apples, turkey, duck, blueberries and cranberries, as reported by BS.

It will benefit farmers from major agricultural states like Michigan, Oregon, California, Washington, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Massachusetts and Minnesota.

The market opening came after the U.S. and India resolved seven World Trade Organisation disputes, leading India to remove retaliatory tariffs on several U.S. products.

"Trade should work for all Americans. Our goal is to stop pitting Americans against each other in our trade policy," stated Tai, highlighting the administration's efforts to incorporate diverse voices in trade policymaking.

While welcoming the new market access, some U.S. lawmakers raised concerns about Indian agricultural subsidies and labor practices during a congressional hearing.

Senators questioned India's wheat and rice subsidy programs, alleging they distort prices and hurt American farmers in Asian export markets.

Additionally, there were allegations of forced labor in India's shrimp industry based on whistleblower accounts. The U.S. Trade Representative assured that labor issues have been raised with Indian counterparts as an area of ongoing dialogue.

As India's economy and middle class continue expanding, the market opportunities for U.S. agricultural exports are set to grow further in the coming years.

