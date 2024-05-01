Bomb Threat At Schools: Delhi L-G Seeks Report From Police Commissioner

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has sought a report from the Police Commissioner following bomb threat emails to several schools in the national capital.

"Spoke to the Police Commissioner and sought a detailed report into the bomb threats at schools in Delhi-NCR. Directed Delhi Police to carry out a thorough search in school premises, identify the culprits & ensure there are no lapses," said Saxena on X.

Earlier, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said that so far nothing has been found in any of the schools.

“Some schools have received bomb threats today morning. Students have been evacuated and those premises are being searched by Delhi Police. So far nothing has been found in any of the schools,” the minister said on X.

“We are in constant touch with the police and the schools. Would request parents and citizens not to panic. School authorities will be in touch with parents wherever needed,” Atishi tweeted.

Multiple schools in the national capital, including DPS Dwarka, BGS International School, Sanskriti School, Indian School, St Thomas School and Amity School in Pushp Vihar, faced a chilling bomb threat via email on Wednesday.

Following the bomb threat, some of the schools informed parents that the schools would be closed on Wednesday, while others sent children home after receiving the email.