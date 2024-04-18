Qatar Open Amateur Golf Championship Set To Tee Off At DGC

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Around 100 golfers representing 30 nations are set to vie for honours at the 2024 WAGR Qatar Open Amateur Golf Championship, which tees off at the Doha Golf Club (DGC) today.

The event, which is in its 38th edition, is one of the oldest golf competitions having launched back in 1983. It attracts the world's best amateur golfers who showcase their skills at the picturesque venue.

With the coveted berth for the prestigious Commercial Bank Qatar Masters on offer for the title winner, the Qatar Open has once again lured some of the leading golfers for this year's edition.

Qatar's charge will be led by Saleh Ali Al Kaabi (pictured) while Ali Abdullah Al Shahrani and Abdul Rahman Abdullah Al Shahrani along with several national junior golfers will represent the host nation in the tournament. The windy conditions are expected to test the golfers during the three-day tournament.

“All preparations have been made and the Qatar Golf Association (QGA) is ready to host another successful edition of the tournament,” QGA's Media Coordinator Walid Saad said yesterday.

“We are looking forward to exciting contests among the golfers and we wish them all the best.”

As many as 50 top golfers will make the cut for Saturday's final round following the first two rounds. Welshman Joe Jones, who won the last year's title, is not taking part in the 2024 edition.