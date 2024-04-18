Russians Attempt To Target Critical Infrastructure In Ivano-Frankivsk Region - RMA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of Thursday, Russians launched combat drones in an attempt to damage critical infrastructure in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Svitlana Onyshchuk, the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to her,“the enemy attacked the Ivano-Frankivsk region with combat drones. Their target was critical infrastructure facilities."

All drones were intercepted and destroyed. The falling debris caused fires, Onyshchuk emphasized.

Fortunately, no one was injured. Relevant services are working at the scene, the regional governor added.

The situation is under control, Onyshchuk assured.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of April 18, Russian troops launched combat drones from temporarily occupied Crimea. Explosions were heard in Ivano-Frankivsk.