Angel One Ltd. Declares Financial Results For The Period Ended March 31, 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Angel One's profit after tax (PAT) for the Quarter ended March 31, 2024 is INR3,400 million vs INR2,603 in Q3 '24, an increase of 31% YoY basis



Ranked 2nd in India in incremental NSE Active Client base with 6.1 Million an increase of 42.7% YoY.



Average Daily Turnover stood at INR 44.4 trillion in Q4 '24 vs INR 36.0 trillion in Q3 '24, a growth of 23.3% on QoQ Basis.



Highest-ever clients added in a quarter at 2.9 Million, a growth of 17.2% on QoQ basis. Client base stood at nearly 22.2 Million, a growth of 14.30% on QoQ Basis



Commenting on Angel One's performance, Mr. Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman & Managing Director said, "Angel One has always focused on innovation to fulfil its unwavering commitment to client-centricity. In the journey we have traversed, Angel One has achieved many milestones and garnered trust from its clients. FY24's performance resonates the same, as we delivered a historic performance yet again. We have built a solid roster of clients, with strong behavioral traits, who not only transact with us but also advocate for us, with each cohort consistently giving us revenues every year recently completed a capital raise of Rs 15 billion to capitalize the business for future growth.



We are delighted to share that Angel One has once again delivered a historic performance during the quarter, as we clocked our highest ever quarterly gross client acquisition at 2.9 million, expanding our client base to over 22 million. Our clients executed over 470 million orders during the quarter, which is also our lifetime high, facilitating our best quarterly financial performance."



About Angel One Ltd.



Angel One Limited, (NSE: ANGELONE, BSE: 543235) is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India, in terms of active clients on NSE. Angel One is a technology-led financial services company, providing broking and advisory services, margin funding and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The broking and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms to clients acquired directly and through assisted business.



Angel One Limited extensively uses Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Data Science to create a superior digital experience. The company has built a host of digital properties like Angel One Mobile App, 'ARQ Prime' a rule-based recommendation engine, 'SmartAPI' a free-tointegrate API platform, 'Smart Money' an investor education platform, 'SmartStore' a marketplace for fintech products, learning platform and social forums for over 22 million clients.



Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Abhishek Singh Verma

Email :...