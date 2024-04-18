Kuwait Crude Oil Drops Six Cents Wed. To USD 90.83 Pb - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil lost six cents during Wednesday's trading to reach USD 90.83 per barrel compared with USD 90.89 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Thursday. Benchmark Brent futures dropped USD 2.73 to USD 87.29 pb and West Texas Intermediate lost USD 2.67 to USD 82.69 pb. (end) km

