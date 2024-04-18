EU Leaders Call On European Council To Urgently Provide Air Defense To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The heads of state and government of the EU countries, which are holding a two-day meeting in Brussels in the format of the European Council, have called on the European Council and EU member states to urgently provide Ukraine with air defense systems and missiles, which Ukraine needs to protect itself from Russian air attacks.

That's according to European Council conclusions on Ukraine, the Middle East and Türkiye, published on the website of the European Council on April 17, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"The European Council strongly condemns Russia's continued air and missile attacks against Ukraine's civilians and civilian and critical infrastructure, including the recent intensified targeting of the energy sector. [...] The European Council underlines the need to urgently provide air defense to Ukraine and to speed up and intensify the delivery of all the necessary military assistance, including artillery ammunition and missiles. It calls on the Council, notably at its upcoming meeting, and on Member States to ensure the necessary follow-up," the document reads.

The European Council also welcomed progress on the proposals to direct extraordinary revenues stemming from Russia's immobilized assets for the benefit of Ukraine and calls for their swift adoption.

"Recalling its conclusions of March 2024, the European Council reiterates its full unwavering support to Ukraine, its people and its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders," the document reads.

A two-day meeting of the European Council began in Brussels on April 17, with the main topic being EU competitiveness and the development of the European economy. On the first day of their meeting, the EU leaders considered the most pressing international problems, including the situation in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the heads of state and government of the EU member states via teleconference.