Education Ministry Holds 3Rd Developmental Mathematics Day

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) organized the third edition of the developmental mathematics day event with the participation of over 150 teachers from various government schools, along with representatives from the Mathematics Department in the foundation program and the national center for educational development at Qatar University.

The event aims to enhance methods of teaching mathematics effectively and more engagingly, aiming for a better understanding to improve students' performance and academic achievement in mathematics.

Somaya Al Tamimi, a Mathematics Guidance Consultant at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, emphasized the importance of mathematics in daily life and community development, noting that teaching mathematics is a shared responsibility for everyone, including teachers, researchers, and officials. She added that it is crucial for stakeholders to work earnestly to develop teaching methods that encourage students to learn with interest and passion.

The developmental mathematics day event included several topics such as lectures and training workshops on distinguished practices, the role of in-class and out-of-class activities in enhancing students' academic achievement, employing modern technology and artificial intelligence in mathematics teaching, and the impact of classroom practices on teaching enhancement.