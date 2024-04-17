Lazzarini Briefs Security Council On UNRWA Challenges

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Apr. 17 (Petra) -- At the request of Jordan, the UN Security Council held a meeting on Palestine on Wednesday evening to discuss the UNRWA's challenges, during which members listened to a comprehensive briefing by the Agency's Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini.Lazzarini said that UNRWA is the backbone of aid efforts aimed at halting Gaza's sliding into famine and has championed Palestinian development for decades."Today, there is an insidious campaign to end UNRWA's operations, with serious implications for international peace and security," Lazzarini said.He said the agency now faces an existential threat, as incessant shelling and a "ruthless blockade" have transformed Gaza beyond recognition, adding that children are beginning to die of malnutrition and dehydration, while food and clean water are available across the border."UNRWA has been prevented from providing this aid and saving lives," Lazzarini told the Council, noting that this outrage occurs despite successive orders from the International Court of Justice to increase the flow of aid to Gaza, something that can be done if the political will exists.Lazzarini declared that Security Council members "have the power to make a difference," with the overwhelming majority of member states supporting UNRWA.He warned that the Israeli government is seeking to "terminate" the agency, while requests to deliver aid to the devastated north are repeatedly denied, citing the challenges UNRWA has faced since the start of the war, including attacks on its buildings and staff, which have killed 178 staff and damaged or destroyed more than 160 buildings.The Commissioner-General of UNRWA called for an independent investigation saying that their buildings have been used for military purposes by Israeli forces, Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups, and their headquarters have been militarily occupied.Lazzarini said that UNRWA staff arrested by Israeli security forces have witnessed "horrific accounts" of mistreatment and torture in detention, stressing that "we demand an independent investigation and accountability for the blatant disregard for the protected status of humanitarian workers, operations and facilities under international law."He warned that to do otherwise would set a dangerous precedent and harm humanitarian work around the world.