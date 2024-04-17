NATO Has Significant Number Of Air Defense Systems, Part Of Them Can Be Sent To Ukraine - Stoltenberg

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) NATO has a significant number of air defense systems and part of them can be delivered to Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this at a joint press conference with the prime ministers of the Netherlands, Denmark and the Czech Republic at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, Ukrinform reports.

"The reality is that, of course, we have systems available that are big enough to enable us to deliver significantly more to Ukraine when it comes to air defense in general and also when it comes to Patriot batteries, and that's exactly what we're working on," he said.

At the same time, Stoltenberg refused to name the exact number of Patriot batteries in Europe.

"I cannot go into the exact numbers because that's classified information I cannot go into. There are less than 100 in Europe. Actually, there's significantly less than 100 in Europe. But of course, the whole Alliance has a significant number of Patriot batteries. But that's also reflecting the fact that the United States, which is the Ally with the most Patriot batteries, has global responsibilities," Stoltenberg added.

Photo: Europa Press