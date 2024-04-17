Azerbaijani FM, CICA Gensec Discuss COP-29 Cooperation Prospects

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, metwith Kairat Sarybay, Secretary General of the Conference onInteraction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

During the meeting, the parties discussed the potentialpriorities and plans of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the CICA from2024 to 2026, as well as current initiatives and future prospectswithin the organization.

The Secretary General hailed Azerbaijan`s active engagementwithin the CICA and extended sincere congratulations on itselection as the chair. Highlighting topics such as transport linksand environmental issues as crucial for the CICA, Kairat Sarybaynoted Azerbaijan's constructive stance on these matters.

The two exchanged views on the transformation of the CICA,directing the organization`s activities towards common interestsand contemporary issues, preparations for the ministerial meetingand the upcoming Summit under Azerbaijan's chairmanship,opportunities for cooperation within COP29, and regionalconcerns.