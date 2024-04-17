PSA Debate

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)



In a welcome decision, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Monday nullified the detention of one Jaffar Ahmad Parray under the Public Safety Act (PSA). The ruling has highlighted

the imperative of safeguarding civil liberties in a democratic society while reigniting the debate over the controversial legislation.

The court's decision, delivered by Justice Rahul Bharti, is a rebuke to arbitrary detention and the overreach of authority under the guise of security measures. It categorically rejects the notion that India is a police state, affirming instead the fundamental principles of justice and due process. By scrutinizing the grounds of detention, which relied heavily on hearsay and unsubstantiated claims, the court stressed the necessity of concrete evidence and lawful procedure in matters of preventive detention.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case of Parray serves as a stark reminder of the alarming trend of using vague affiliations as justification for curbing individual freedoms. Despite the petitioner's lack of involvement in any registered criminal activity, the detention order was predicated on assertions of association with militant outfits. The misuse of authority not only violates the principles of justice but also perpetuates a culture of fear and intimidation.

The ruling resonates deeply with voices across the political spectrum, including former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who has recently advocated for the repeal of the PSA. Abdullah's pledge to abolish this draconian law, if elected to power, reflects the widespread sentiment among the people that views the PSA as a tool of repression rather than security.

The debate over the PSA extends beyond mere partisan politics; it speaks to the core of democratic governance and the protection of individual rights. Enacted with the purported aim of curbing timber smuggling, the PSA has morphed into a means of indefinite detention without trial, fostering a palpable sense of discontent among the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read Also Eight Booked Under PSA In Baramulla: Police Three Booked Under PSA In North Kashmir's Baramulla: Police

As we reflect on the implications of the court's decision, it is incumbent upon both the judiciary and the legislature to heed the call for reform. The repeal of the PSA is not only a symbolic gesture but a concrete step towards nurturing a society built on the pillars of liberty, equality, and justice for all.

The J&K High Court's decision to invalidate the detention under the PSA serves as a call for introspection and reform. It underlines the indispensable need for a legal framework that upholds the dignity and rights of every individual, irrespective of their affiliations or beliefs.