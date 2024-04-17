Death Toll From Russian Missile Attack In Chernihiv Rises To 15, 61 Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian missile attack in Chernihiv killed 15 people and injured 61 others.
The State Emergency Service reported this, according to Ukrinform.
Three people were rescued from the rubble. Search and rescue operations are ongoing. Read also:
Psychologists from the State Emergency Service are working at the site, and psychological assistance has been provided to 53 people.
As reported, on the morning of April 17, Russian invaders attacked Chernihiv with three Iskander missiles.
