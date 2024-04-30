Passenger bus plunges into cliff in Peru, leaving 23 dead

(MENAFN) Tragedy struck in Peru on Monday as a passenger bus plunged into a cliff, resulting in the loss of 23 lives and leaving fifteen others injured. Reports indicate that the bus was traveling from the Sorochuco region to the city of Cajamarca when the accident occurred on the highway of the city of Celendin in northern Peru. The bus rolled down a steep 200-meter (656-foot) cliff, causing extensive damage and fatalities.



Peruvian television provided initial details of the devastating incident, highlighting the severity of the crash and the challenging terrain where it transpired. Among the injured individuals, some are reported to be in critical condition, underscoring the gravity of the situation. Jaime Herrera, the mayor of Celendin, expressed concerns about the potential for the death toll to rise, as some bodies may have fallen into the nearby Sendamal River, further complicating recovery efforts.



In response to the tragedy, emergency services swiftly mobilized to the scene, with fire brigades and civil defense teams dispatched to assist in rescue and recovery operations. Their immediate focus was on providing aid to the injured and retrieving any individuals trapped or missing as a result of the accident. Additionally, authorities announced that a thorough investigation would be launched to determine the circumstances leading to the tragic incident, aiming to ascertain accountability and prevent similar occurrences in the future.

