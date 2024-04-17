Barbeque Nation Announces Zaika-E-Lucknow Food Festival Across Its 80 Cities And 186 Outlets In India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Barbeque Nation, India's leading casual dining restaurant chain, is organizing its highly anticipated Zaika-e-Lucknow Food Festival starting from 22nd April to 20th May 2024 across 80 cities and 186 outlets in India. This Awadhi extravaganza promises to transport diners to the heart of Awadh, offering a curated menu that celebrates the rich heritage and flavours of this legendary Indian cuisine.



Highlights of the festival include signature kebabs grilled to perfection, grand biryanis prepared with premium ingredients, rich and flavorful curries, decadent desserts inspired by the sweet traditions of Awadh, and live music. They have an Awadhi-inspired beverage - Sathu ka Sarbat. Featured dishes such as Lucknowi Biryani (both veg and chicken), Nawabi Paratha, Bahiya Ji ke Kebab, Dum ka Murg, Gobi Musslam, and Sahi Tukda promise to tantalize the taste buds of all guests.





