Kuwait Chief Of Staff, CENTCOM Commander Discuss Issues Of Common Interest

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 17 (KUNA) -- Chief of the General Staff of Kuwait Army Lieutenant General Bandar Al-Muzain discussed with Commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) General Michael Kurilla and his accompanying delegation, issues of common interest and ways to boost them. During the meeting, they discussed the latest regional and international developments, said Al-Muzain in a press statement on Wednesday. Several senior commanding officers in the army attended the meeting. (end) ohk

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.