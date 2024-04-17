Israel Launches Airstrikes On Lebanon's Bekaa Valley

Beirut, Apr. 17 (Petra) - Israeli warplanes launched several airstrikes on Wednesday evening on the Iaat plain in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, causing heavy material damage.A Lebanese security source told Petra's correspondent in Beirut that the strikes took place near the Sayed Al Awsiya compound and kilometers away from the shrine of Sayyida Safiya.The source said An Israeli air strike targeted the center of the town of Naqoura on the southern Lebanese border."

