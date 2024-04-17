               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Israel Launches Airstrikes On Lebanon's Bekaa Valley


4/17/2024 3:03:20 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Beirut, Apr. 17 (Petra) - Israeli warplanes launched several airstrikes on Wednesday evening on the Iaat plain in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, causing heavy material damage.
A Lebanese security source told Petra's correspondent in Beirut that the strikes took place near the Sayed Al Awsiya compound and kilometers away from the shrine of Sayyida Safiya.
The source said An Israeli air strike targeted the center of the town of Naqoura on the southern Lebanese border."

MENAFN17042024000117011021ID1108107544

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search