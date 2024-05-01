Huma Qureshi Reveals What Perks Her Up Even When She Is ‘Sleep Deprived’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Actress Huma Qureshi, who is currently busy shooting for her next project 'Gulabi', shared what perks her up even when she is sleep-deprived.
The 'Maharani' star took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video of her stepping into a bookstore. The actress seems to be at the airport when she spots her maiden novel 'Zeba: An Accidental Superhero' kept in the“highlight” section in the bookstore.
She captioned it:“No matter how sleep deprived.....This always perks me up.”
Huma also shared a glimpse from the shoot of her upcoming film 'Gulabi', where she will be essaying the role of an auto-rickshaw driver. The shoot was taking place in a desert region. A glimpse also showed camels in the distance.
“Aaj ka office #Gulabi,” the actress wrote as the caption.
Talking about 'Gulabi', which is directed by Vipul Mehta, is based on a true story. It tells the journey of a brave auto-rickshaw driver who inspired women to reclaim their destinies.
Huma's debut novel 'Zeba: An Accidental Superhero' is themed around“magic, wonder and resilience”. In the story, the protagonist, Zeba, wears her hijab as a cape and turns into a relatable symbol of strength in the face of challenges.
