Oman Flash Floods Death Toll Rises To 19

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 17 (Petra) - The death toll from the heavy rains and flash floods that hit the Sultanate of Oman has risen to 19 dead and four missing, the Omani police said on Wednesday.The police said in a statement on Wednesday that the depression caused the death of 19 people, while the search is still ongoing for four missing people, adding that more than 1,630 people have been rescued and more than 630 others have been evacuated.