FM, Borrell Stress Importance Of Reaching 'Immediate' Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)



New York, April 17 (Petra) - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, stressed priority of reaching an "immediate" ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and ending the humanitarian catastrophe facing the strip.

The duo also stressed necessity of orchestrating all efforts to stop the dangerous escalation taking place in the region, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

In a phone call Wednesday, Safadi and Borrell warned of the dangerous repercussions of the continued standoff in inability to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.

The FM and Borrell stressed continuation of joint work to stop the Gaza war, bring in aid, and launch a "true" effort to implement the two-state solution.

Safadi stressed that "Jordan will not allow any party to turn the Kingdom into a war zone, and will confront any violation of its airspace and a threat to its security and the safety of its citizens, whether the source of the threat is Israel or Iran."

FM stressed the need to prevent the Israeli Prime Minister from using escalation with Iran to divert attention away from the disaster represented by the war on Gaza and drag the West into a regional war with Iran to serve his agenda.

Meanwhile, Borrell stressed support for Jordan's position, which constitutes "a pillar of the region's security and stability," adding that the European Union supports the Kingdom's efforts to stop war on Gaza, bring "sufficient and sustainable" humanitarian aid to all parts of the strip, and reduce escalation in the region.

Safadi and Borrell discussed preparations for holding Jordanian-European partnership meetings, stressing the common interest in developing this bid.