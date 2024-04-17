(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) ATLANTA, Ga., April 17, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Alliance Group, a leading IMO in the life insurance and annuity sectors, is pleased to announce Carlos Vazquez's transition to a full-time role as Marketing Coordinator within the company's esteemed marketing team. After an impactful 15 months serving as a Special Assistant to the CEO, Vazquez will now lend his talents to the coordination, prioritization, and execution of daily tasks for the marketing team, further enhancing the support and resources available to Alliance Group's independent agents, agencies, and partners.







Photo Caption: Carlos Vazquez Enters New Role as Marketing Coordinator at Alliance Group.

The Alliance Group marketing team is renowned for its world-class capabilities, providing unparalleled marketing tools in the independent space. From customized websites and award-winning in-house marketing videos that educate clients and prospects on various concepts and products, to engaging social media content, print marketing, and event planning, the team is at the forefront of empowering the company's partners with innovative marketing solutions.

Lee Duncan, CEO of Alliance Group, expressed his confidence in Vazquez's new role, stating,“Carlos has shown remarkable intelligence, skillset, and initiative in his time with us. His contributions have been invaluable, and I am proud to see him take on this new challenge. I have every confidence that his talents will greatly benefit our marketing team and, in turn, our agents and partners.”

Samuel Howe, Chief Marketing Officer at Alliance Group, also shared his enthusiasm for Vazquez's transition.“Carlos's ability to tackle complex tasks and his innovative approach to problem-solving have already made him an asset to our team. As we continue to evolve and enhance our marketing efforts, I am excited to see the impact of his skills and dedication. His understanding of our mission and his alignment with our values make him the perfect fit for this role.”







Image caption: Alliance Group logo.

In his new position, Vazquez will play a pivotal role in ensuring the marketing team's initiatives are executed efficiently and effectively, contributing to the overall success and growth of Alliance Group and its partners.

“I am thrilled to join the marketing team and to have the opportunity to contribute to our collective goals in a new capacity,” said Vazquez.“The chance to work closely with such a talented group of professionals and to support our agents and partners with top-tier marketing tools is incredibly exciting. I look forward to the challenges and successes that lie ahead.”

About Alliance Group:

As“The Living Benefits IMO,” Alliance Group provides independent agents and agencies across the United States with superior marketing and training solutions. Since 1998, Alliance Group has been helping its partners spread awareness about Living Benefits life insurance, while also helping them solve their clients' puzzles regarding tax-free retirement, mortgage protection, small business planning, estate planning needs, and more.

For more information, please visit

IMAGE LINKS FOR MEDIA:

LOGO:

PHOTO:

Photo Caption: Carlos Vazquez Enters New Role as Marketing Coordinator at Alliance Group.

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Peter Goldfine

Digital Marketing Director

Alliance Group

...

678-969-9000

News Source: Alliance Group