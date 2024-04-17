Prime Minister And Turkish FM Discuss Gaza, Regional Developments

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met today, April 17, with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye HE Hakan Fidan, who is visiting the country.

The two sides discussed the bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and develop them and the latest developments in the region. The talks also covered ways to reduce escalation and bring calm, especially ending the war in the Gaza Strip, and the coordination of their shared humanitarian efforts in the enclave.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed Qatar's deep concern about the latest developments in the region, calling on all parties to achieve calm and exercise the utmost restraint.

Stressing the need for joint action to de-escalate in the region and resolve disputes peacefully, His Excellency reiterated the State of Qatar's commitment to supporting all regional and international efforts aimed at achieving security and stability at the regional and international levels.

