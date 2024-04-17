SHOCKING! Bengaluru Couple Rides Scooter With Child Standing On Footrest, Netizens Furious (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A video capturing a couple from Bengaluru riding a scooter with their child standing on a footrest beside the woman has sparked outrage online.

Bengaluru Traffic Police responded to the footage after it appeared on X, and other people chastised the parents for their "reckless" actions.

The footage, shared by X user, was recorded in Whitefield, a bustling area in the city known for heavy traffic.

In the video, the man can be seen riding the scooter amid severe Bengaluru traffic.

His wife was seated behind him, one hand clasped around their son, who was perilously positioned on the footrest next to her.

The couple has received a lot of negative feedback from social media users since being shown online. Some have criticized the child's parents for endangering their son's life, with one saying, "That woman needs strict punishment."

“This is totally ridiculous,” one person fumed. Another suggested,“Just a gentle kick on his mom and dad. Both should be jailed for a month without bail.”

A third pointed out the obvious risks, saying,“Just one pothole can change this leisure ride ..even a slight imbalance.”

Reacting to the video, Bengaluru Traffic Police responded by tagging Whitefield Traffic Police Station to take action against the couple.

Numerous two-wheeler riders have been caught on camera pulling out wheelies and other acrobatics in recent months, which have prompted police intervention due to viral recordings of the occurrences.

Last month, a man performed a dangerous stunt on a two-wheeler on the busy Hosur Road in Bengaluru. While he was doing a wheelie, his friend followed him and recorded the stunt. Another individual using the same route captured the video and shared it online.

