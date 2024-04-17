Normalisation Of Azerbaijan, France Relations Feasible After End Of Macron's Rule

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

Since the time when France was ruled by the Macron government,its special concern for Armenia and endless bias towards Azerbaijanhave been on the headlines. Especially after the Second GarabaghWar, Azerbaijan's liberation of its historical lands fromoccupation worried the French elite more than the ruling classes ofArmenia. It is no coincidence that as soon as the topic of peacetalks between Azerbaijan and Armenia becomes relevant, Macron'sgovernment is determined to slow down the processes in the SouthCaucasus and create confusion in the region.

Yesterday, on April 16, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs(MFA) recalled its ambassador to Azerbaijan. It is interesting thatthe official Paris first refused to state the reason for thissudden step and then linked the "biased" decisions of Azerbaijanwith the recall of the ambassador.

It is clear that Macron's administration is not interested inpeace and is trying to increase tensions in the South Caucasus.

In his comment for AZERNEWS, Khayal Bashirov, Chairman of theCentre for Political and Legal Research (CPLR/SHAM), said thatdespite the acts of vandalism against the Azerbaijani embassy andculture in France, the French police were indifferent to theseissues. The expert reminded that France has not taken sufficientmeasures in this regard.

"After the second Garabagh war, repeated attacks and acts ofvandalism were organised against the Azerbaijani embassy in France, the atrocity committed by Armenia against theAzerbaijani poetess Khurshudbani Natavan in Aghdam was committedagainst her monument in France. The French police ignored all this,created conditions for it and did not take the necessarymeasures."

The expert said that France accuses Azerbaijan of violating therequirements of the Vienna Convention. The reality is theopposite.

"The French side is recalling its ambassador from Azerbaijantoday and creating the impression that Azerbaijan has violated therequirements of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations. Butthere is no reason for this."

Concerning France's decision to recall the ambassador from thecountry where she was appointed, Khayal Bashirov also touched onthe case as such. For this reason, he mentioned the terroristattack against the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran.

"Following the terrorist attack against the Azerbaijani embassyin Tehran, the capital of Iran, Azerbaijan recalled therepresentatives of its diplomatic corps. Because there was a threatto life and illegal acts against the diplomatic corps. But asregards France's case in Azerbaijan, there was not any harassmentor threat to French diplomats in the country."

The expert said that the French embassy acts more like Armenianlobbies or their representatives in Baku. According to him,Macron's administration reacts as if France, not Armenia, wasdefeated in the Second Karabakh War.

"France, especially Macron's office, mobilises all its forcesagainst Azerbaijan in all directions. Official Paris initiates theadoption of anti-Azerbaijani documents, decisions, and resolutionsin the European Parliament, the Parliamentary Assembly of theCouncil of Europe, the UN Security Council, the Organisation ofFrancophonie, its own parliament, and all other platforms."

Recalling France's support for Armenia, the political analystsaid that official Paris is a supporter of the revanchist war.

"France has been carrying out the process of rearming Armeniafor a long time, taking steps towards strengthening Armenia, andrealising the next revanchist war against Azerbaijan."

The expert noted that recalling the ambassador was a stepAzerbaijan would take in response to France's actions. However,Baku, unlike Paris, does not try to conduct a hostile policy.

"All these points give us reason to say that Azerbaijan shouldhave taken similar steps regarding its embassy in France. ButAzerbaijan does not do that. Because Azerbaijan respects diplomaticrelations. But it seems that France does not want to give up itsevil intentions. On the one hand, Paris is arming Armenia, on theother hand, it is realising the deployment of NATO forces inArmenia under the guise of the peaceful mission of the EuropeanUnion.

The political analyst noted that the current French governmentdoes not act in the interests of the French people. But Macron'scurrent reign has lost its essence.

"These steps are not in the interests of the French state or theFrench people. Undoubtedly, sooner or later, Macron will leavepower in France, and Azerbaijan-France relations will normalise. Itshould not be forgotten that Macron's power is temporary, but thatof Azerbaijan and France is eternal. Unfortunately, the Frenchpeople and the future successors of Emmanuel Macron will hereafterhave to correct his wrong policy and support the normalisation ofrelations with Azerbaijan. The lifetime of this Azerbaijanphobiapolicy will be the lifetime of Macron's rule."