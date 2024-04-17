UAE To Host Second Gulf Metrology Forum In Dubai With Focus On Sustainability

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The forum is expected to draw broad international participation as industry leaders are set to discuss how Metrology can boost sustainability and stimulate trade.

Dubai-UAE: The UAE is set to host the Second Gulf Metrology Forum in Dubai on 22-23 April where industry leaders will discuss the critical role of Metrology in achieving net zero targets and enhancing economic growth.

The forum is jointly organized by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and GULF Association for Metrology (GULFMET) with sponsorship from the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, which is represented by the Emirates Metrology Institute, with its responsibility for overseeing national measurement standards.

Under the theme“Metrology for Sustainability” the forum will raise awareness of the importance of accurate and reliable measurements in boosting the quality of products and services in key sectors. By bringing stakeholders together, the forum aims to foster innovation, spur the creation of more competitive products, analyze the latest trends in metrology, and highlight the pivotal role of accurate measurements in sectors such as industry, healthcare, energy, and the environment. Promoting cooperation between experts in the field of metrology will be a central part of the event.

Hosting the forum in the UAE underlines the country's robust quality infrastructure, reflected by its ranking in the Quality Infrastructure for Sustainable Development Index (QI4SD) issued by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the International Network for Quality Infrastructure (INet QI), in which it is ranked first in MENA and 11th globally.

The role of Metrology:

Metrology, the science of measurement, plays an essential role in our daily lives, ensuring the quality of products through the accuracy and reliability of measuring devices and strengthening commercial relationships and trust between manufacturers, suppliers and consumers. It ensures that the measurements used in various industries align with those in international markets, helping to foster trade between countries.

The use of accurate measurements improves the quality of products and increases productivity. In healthcare, Metrology ensures the safety and accuracy of medical equipment and devices while in other sectors it can improve energy efficiency and the monitoring of pollution. Metrology also ensures the accuracy of measuring devices in commercial operations, which is vital in highly regulated industries such as aviation, where metrology is critical to the safety and effective performance of engines, navigation equipment and other components.

The forum takes place a month before World Metrology Day, which falls on 20 May 2024 under the same theme,“Metrology for Sustainability”. The forum underlines the leadership of the UAE and GCC states in the field of standards and sustainable development.

Enhanced environmental monitoring:

The Second Gulf Metrology Forum will focus on improving the quality of products and services through accurate and reliable measurements, supporting sustainability by enabling accurate monitoring, and promoting innovation through providing a platform for exchanging knowledge, developing new measurement techniques, and lowering barriers to trade.

The agenda covers metrology, quality infrastructure and the UAE's and GCC's strategic direction in the field of Metrology and sustainability. Participants, including experts and representatives from leading metrology organizations, will exchange knowledge and exhibit innovations during demonstrations.

International participation:

The forum is supported by international and regional metrology organizations with participation from senior representatives from the International Bureau of Weights and Measures (BIPM), the International Organization for Legal Metrology (OIML), the International Metrology Confederation (IMEKO), the Gulf Standardization Organization (GSO), and the European Union Laboratory Association (EUROLAB). Directors of the national standardization agencies of GCC states will also attend in addition to representatives from the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

Given the pivotal role of young generation in driving innovation and shaping the future of Metrology, a dedicated session will allow emerging metrology professionals to share their views and experiences. This discussion takes place in line with BIPM's Young Metrologist 2050+ initiative.

Training workshops:

The forum will hold three workshops to provide participants with critical skills and knowledge. These include a workshop on“Calibration of Non-Automatic Weighing Instruments and Devices” with the support of the GSO, a workshop in on“Chemical and Biological Metrology” with the support of BIPM, and a workshop on the“Verification of Pre-Packaged Products” supported by OIML.

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology:

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) was established in July 2020 to boost the industrial sector's contribution to the UAE's GDP and drive sustainable industrial development. The ministry was formed by combining the Office of the Minister of State for Advanced Technology, the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA), and the industrial department of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

MoIAT is responsible for formulating policies, laws, and programs that attract foreign direct investment, enhance national added value, support entrepreneurship, create jobs, attract talents, upskill national cadres, promote exports and raise the competitiveness of products manufactured in the UAE. To achieve these objectives, MoIAT has created an advanced national quality infrastructure system.

MoIAT leverages its expertise, capabilities, and resources to strengthen the national industrial ecosystem by facilitating the establishment of industrial zones, promoting the adoption of advanced technologies and the integration of Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions and enabling the growth of priority sectors as well as industries of the future. The ministry's work contributes to national efforts to build a diversified, knowledge-based economy and achieve industrial self-sufficiency.