UN Security Council to vote Algeria's draft resolution for Palestine's UN membership

(MENAFN) The United Nations Security Council is poised to vote imminently on a draft resolution crafted by Algeria, which proposes the admission of Palestine as a member of the UN.



"Draft resolution on the State of Palestine membership to the United Nations put in blue by @AlgeriaUN on behalf of the Arab Group," Palestine's mission to the UN stated on Tuesday.



As the Security Council nears the final stages of negotiating a draft resolution, the text typically appears in blue. The anticipated vote on the draft resolution recommending Palestine's admission as a member of the UN is scheduled for Thursday, coinciding with the Security Council's ministerial session on the Middle East.



However, it is widely anticipated that the United States will exercise its veto power to block the resolution. US Deputy Ambassador to the UN, Robert Wood, has reiterated that the US position regarding Palestine's bid for UN membership remains unchanged.



"Our position is that the issue of full Palestinian membership is a decision that should be negotiated between Israel and the Palestinians," Wood informed journalists.



In 2011, Palestine made a bid for full membership in the United Nations but was unable to garner the necessary support from members of the Security Council.



Nevertheless, Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour revealed on April 2 that he had dispatched a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, formally requesting a reconsideration of their membership application.



Subsequently, on April 3, Guterres penned a letter to the UN Security Council, urging the council members to give careful consideration to Palestine's request.

