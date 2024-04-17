Princess Basma Visits Patients In Amman Hospitals

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 17 (Petra) -- Her Royal Highness Princess Basma bint Talal, Chairwoman of the Supreme Committee of the Goodwill Campaign at the Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development (JOHUD), visited patients undergoing recovery at Al-Khalidi and Abdul Hadi Hospitals and Al-Shami Eye Center.Princess Basma met with patients from across the Kingdom who had undergone various surgeries this year, facilitated by consultant doctors from the campaign's volunteer medical team as part of the Lamset Shefaa program. These efforts are part of the ongoing partnership between JOHUD and the private medical sector.At Al-Khalidi and Abdul Hadi Hospitals, Princess Basma visited 12 patients who had undergone surgeries in orthopedic, brain and neurosurgery, reconstructive and plastic surgery, general surgery, and ear, nose, and throat surgery. At Al-Shami Eye Center, she met with 5 out of 19 patients who had received operations in Amman and Aqaba, including cataract removals, lens implants, and corneal cone procedures.Princess Basma commended the campaign's collaboration with the private medical sector, emphasizing the provision of advanced medical services to underprivileged families across the Kingdom. She praised the dedicated efforts of medical personnel in ensuring patients' well-being and recovery.In the presence of the campaign's Supreme Committee members, Princess Basma highlighted the significance of these partnerships in fostering solidarity within Jordanian society. She underscored the importance of translating humanitarian goals into action, particularly in the realm of healthcare.Princess Basma reaffirmed the campaign's commitment to serving patients from disadvantaged backgrounds, with the continued support of the private medical sector. She lauded hospitals for their efforts in facilitating operations and providing comfort to patients and their families.Dr. Karim Al-Khalidi, Director of Al-Khalidi Hospital, and Dr. Samer Abdel Hadi, Director of Abdul Hadi Hospital, reiterated their institutions' dedication to supporting the campaign and its humanitarian mission.Dr. Rashid Nazzal, Director of Al-Shami Center in Aqaba, expressed pride in the center's partnership with the campaign and its ongoing commitment to providing free medical services to those in need.The patients were selected following free medical screenings conducted by the campaign across the Kingdom. Their conditions necessitated further medical attention and surgical interventions to alleviate pain and improve their health.