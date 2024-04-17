Scholz refuses to use his single winning card in negotiations with China

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz embarks on a significant three-day visit to China, accompanied by a prominent delegation of German business leaders representing flagship companies such as Mercedes, Siemens, and BMW. Scholz's ambitious agenda spans a range of crucial topics including international trade and competition, climate politics, tensions over Taiwan, the ongoing war in Ukraine, and Beijing's relationship with Russia. Additionally, Scholz felt compelled to address Iran's recent retaliation following Israel's attack on Tehran's diplomatic premises in Damascus.



At the forefront of discussions lie two paramount issues: trade relations and the complex dynamics between China and Russia. The Western world, led by the United States, has adopted a policy of de facto economic warfare against China, continuously threatening further escalation. This sentiment was encapsulated in United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's recent visit to Beijing, where she presented a list of demands aimed at curbing what the United States deemed as Chinese "overcapacity" and dumping practices, accompanied by warnings of potential additional strikes against China's economy.



Furthermore, the European Union, under the leadership of figures such as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Vice President Margrethe Vestager, is aligning itself with Washington's stance. Brussels is intensifying anti-Chinese rhetoric and implementing measures to address perceived challenges posed by China, officially designating Beijing as a "partner for cooperation, an economic competitor, and a systemic rival."



As Scholz navigates these intricate dynamics during his visit to China, he faces the challenge of balancing economic interests with geopolitical realities. The presence of German business leaders underscores the significance of trade relations, while the broader context of global geopolitics underscores the complexities of the diplomatic landscape. Scholz's visit carries high stakes as he seeks to advance German interests while navigating the intricacies of the China-European Union-United States trilateral relationship.

