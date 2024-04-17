It Is Clear As Day That France's Actions Do Not Serve Peace, Azerbaijan MFA

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "It is well known that despite the French side having played therole of a mediator for nearly 25 years due to Azerbaijan's consent,the country has taken open and explicit anti-Azerbaijani actionsfollowing the 2020 Patriotic War," Azernews reports, citing Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson of the Ministry ofForeign Affairs, as he responds to the local media inquiry on therecall of the French Ambassador.

Notwithstanding France's accusation against Azerbaijan ofunilateral actions, our country's steps and official statementstowards France have only been in response to this country'sdestructive activities. Despite the smear campaign against ourcountry, dialogue channels have always been kept open on ourside.

In particular, France's actions over the past three and a halfyears have seriously put under question the efforts to normaliserelations between Azerbaijan and Armenia based on sovereignty andterritorial integrity and contributed to the escalation of thesituation.

France's initiatives against Azerbaijan in documents andresolutions at the UN Security Council, the European Union, theFrancophonie, and other international platforms have proven thatthis country's claims of being a neutral mediator are completelyunfounded.

We also would like to recall the adoption of decisions andresolutions by the French Parliament solely based on initiatives ofthe ruling party's representatives, where numerous unfoundedaccusations, insults, and threats have been made against ourcountry, that questioned and undermined Azerbaijan's territorialintegrity and sovereignty and recognised the former puppetregime.

During this period, the attacks against our Embassy and damagecaused to the Embassy premises as a result of the Azerbaijanophobicenvironment existing in France, and lastly, vandalism acts againstthe bust of the 19th-century Azerbaijani poetess KhurshidbanuNatavan, and the failure of the government to take measures againstsuch actions are part of France's anti-Azerbaijani campaign.

At the same time, accusations against Azerbaijan for takingunilateral actions are completely unfounded, bearing in mindactions by France targeting Azerbaijan's presidency of the 29thConference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention onClimate Change.

At the same time, it is clear as day that the actions of France,which is extensively arming Armenia and promoting militarism in theregion, do not serve peace.

The Azerbaijani side has repeatedly stated to France thatspeaking in a language of threat and pressure will not bring anyresults and once again declares that it will take all necessarymeasures to protect its national interests.