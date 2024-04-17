Al Abdulghani Motors Champions Sustainable Racing At 2024 World Endurance Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Abdulghani Motors has made a significant stride in promoting environmentally conscious racing by offering robust backing to the Toyota Gazoo Racing team at the 2024 World Endurance Championship in Qatar. Their aim is to underscore the significance of eco-friendly hybrid technology in steering the automotive sector towards carbon neutrality.

Top executives from Al Abdulghani Motors joined by company senior management and employees were present at the championship alongside representatives from Toyota Motor Corporation, Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe, and various media figures.

The event showcased Al Abdulghani Motors' pivotal role in leveraging media platforms to educate the public about hybrid electric vehicle technology's benefits in enhancing fuel efficiency and curbing emissions. It spotlighted how hybrid electric vehicles can excel in motorsports, underscoring Toyota's commitment to innovation in this domain. This collaboration marks the continuation of a fruitful 60-year partnership between Al Abdulghani Motors and Toyota Motor Corporation.

The Toyota Gazoo Racing team demonstrated its prowess with two cars, Car #7 GR010 driven by Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, and Nick de Vries, and Car #8 GR010 driven by Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, and Rio Hirakawa. These high-performance Toyota GR010 hybrid electric vehicles operate on 100% renewable energy from biofuels, slashing carbon emissions by at least 65%.

At the championship, the GR Pavilion showcased an impressive lineup of exclusive cars, including the GR Corolla, GR Supra, GR 86, and GR Yaris, alongside the remarkable GR010. Visitors enjoyed various engaging activities, such as the GR simulation, interactive photo booths, café, and contests, culminating in the unveiling of the prestigious GR Yaris Cup, set to debut in November 2024.

Abdulghani Nasser Al Abdulghani Motors, CEO of Al Abdulghani Motors, expressed pride in supporting the Toyota Gazoo Racing team, affirming their commitment to motorsport enthusiasts. He highlighted Al Abdulghani Motors' leading position in the automotive industry and its dedication to delivering top-notch products, services, and fun to drive vehicles.

Firas Mufti, Head of Motorsport and Special Projects at Al Abdulghani Motors, commended Toyota's efforts in advancing sustainable mobility and fostering a greener future through motorsport participation.

Toyota's engagement in motorsports spans Formula 1, the World Endurance Championship, and the Nürburgring 24 Hours race. In April 2015, the establishment of the“Toyota Gazoo Racing” division aimed to consolidate the company's motorsport endeavors. Guided by the motto“We Gain Experience on the Roads to Build Better Vehicles,” Toyota emphasizes its commitment to developing cutting-edge technologies gleaned from challenging competitions, ensuring driving pleasure, adventure, and freedom for all.