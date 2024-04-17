UN Appeals For $2.8 Billion To Help Palestinians In Gaza, West Bank

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Head of the UN Humanitarian Affairs Office (OCHA) in the occupied Palestinian territories Andrea De Domenico said that the United Nations will launch a $2.8 billion appeal to help Palestinians in Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

"With the entire humanitarian community we will appeal for $2.8 billion to support the three million people identified across the West Bank and Gaza," he said Tuesday in a video press conference.

He said that the original request was for $4 billion "but considering the limited ability to deliver and the space that we have to do so, we have really focused on the highest priority."

Days after the start of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, the United Nations launched an initial emergency appeal for $294 million. That appeal was modified in early November and raised to $1.2 billion to meet the most urgent needs of 2.7 million people in the Palestinian territories, including 2.2 million in Gaza and 500,000 people in the West Bank by the end of 2023.

